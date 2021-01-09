BTS Performance at Golden Disc Awards: Here's How and Where You Can Watch it

The Bangtan Boys have taken the world by storm. Their hit songs and music videos have got them a crazy fan following. Their latest song Life Goes On became the first song which is predominantly in the Korean language to top the Billboard Hot 100.

The Korean band is an all-boy band and has seven members, namely, Jimin, V, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook and RM. In an exciting piece of news for their fans, known as the ARMY, their favourite K-Pop band is going to be performing at the 35th edition of the Golden Disc Awards. It will be their first performance of the year.

The Grammy-nominated K-pop group will be appearing for Day 2 of GDA 2021, on January 10. The show timing is 3:50 pm KST (12:20 pm IST).

The band has been nominated in three categories at the awards - Popularity Award, Digital Song Division and Album Division category. If you are a BTS fan and want to watch the performance, here's how you can do that.

ARMY can watch the live performance of Bangtan Boys on LiveCon.TV or they can watch the recording on the YouTube channel of Golden Disc Awards. The LiveCon TV version will have English subtitles for the fans who don't understand Korean. This will be an essential feature as BTS has fans all over the world and not just Korea. Their songs are predominantly in the Korean language but are popular among many non-Korean speakers.

To watch the performance live, fans will have to pay $5.99 to get a subscription for two days. If they pay $9.99, they can also get a VOD recording of the event and watch the awards show live.

Apart from BTS, Twice, NCT 127 and Seventeen are also going to perform at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. The ARMY members who do not want to pay for watching the performance of BTS will have to wait before they can watch the recording that will be shared on the YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards.