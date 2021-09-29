CHANGE LANGUAGE
BTS' 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Concert Tickets to Cost Over 1 Lakh?
BTS' 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Concert Tickets to Cost Over 1 Lakh?

K-Pop band BTS will be holding their first on-stage concert in two years. According to latest reports, the concert tickets for the premium seats cost more than Rs 5 lakh.

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits, breaking many international records. Recently, the band grabbed headlines when they announced their first on-stage concert after two years. They had last performed in front of a large crowd at their 2019 show ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.’ Now, the band has announced their concert titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ which will take place in Los Angeles, America.

According to latest reports, the tickets to watch this concert isn’t cheap. In a report in India.com, the tickets start from $242 which equals approximately Rs 18,000 in India. However, the premium tickets, which include seats near the stage cost a whopping $7875 which equals Rs. 5,85,856. The publication also said that the average cost of tickets for the concert is $1388 or Rs 1,03,259.

BTS will hold a total of four concerts between November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2 at the SoFi stadium at LA. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the concert.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

first published:September 29, 2021, 20:38 IST