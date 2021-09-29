BTS' 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Concert Tickets to Cost Over 1 Lakh?

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has taken the world by storm with back to back number 1 hits, breaking many international records. Recently, the band grabbed headlines when they announced their first on-stage concert after two years. They had last performed in front of a large crowd at their 2019 show ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself.’ Now, the band has announced their concert titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ which will take place in Los Angeles, America.

According to latest reports, the tickets to watch this concert isn’t cheap. In a report in India.com, the tickets start from $242 which equals approximately Rs 18,000 in India. However, the premium tickets, which include seats near the stage cost a whopping $7875 which equals Rs. 5,85,856. The publication also said that the average cost of tickets for the concert is $1388 or Rs 1,03,259.

BTS will hold a total of four concerts between November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2 at the SoFi stadium at LA. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the concert.

SoFi looks such a beautiful stadium !!! It will be changed to purple galaxy soon!!! @BTS_twt #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/I9jIplgR4D— Soo Choi My Universe (@choi_bts2) September 27, 2021

Me on front row seat at BTS Concert without a kidney: #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/FQMV4JBGki — Hana⁷ (@Koophuria) September 28, 2021

"It doesn't matter how we make our entrance. When the moment comes, I'm not sure I can hold in my tears."remember when yoongi said this? it will finally happen soon i’m just sure BTS and ARMYs will cry the moment they see each other again!#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/ktOpakQPAv — ًac ⁷ ♡ (busy) (@vminggukx) September 28, 2021

Me seen Me crying BTS is over BTS is is having finally going an offline to perform concert in front of army after 2yrs #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/Q9woAv1SOE — ❀⟭⟬⁷ (@29btsarmy) September 27, 2021

BTS will hold the offline concert ( 4 concerts!) at LA’s SoFi stadium, this has a capacity of 70k to 100k! this will turn into a beautiful purple ocean again soon #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/9KWLrQ2zDP— ًac ⁷ ♡ (busy) (@vminggukx) September 28, 2021

after 2 years, bts and armys can finally watch the fireworks at the end of the concert together again— but this time, with a stronger bond between us. ♡I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA#방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/ZULFGn0Mg6 — Yvaine⁷| busy sa acads) : (@Yvaineinei) September 27, 2021

If they stream the first concert for online purchase, they’d truly break another Guinness World Record. The sales would be astounding. Every ARMY wants to be there, online or offline, to cry & celebrate with @BTS_twt at their first concert after Covid. ✨ #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA— Dear Moon⁷ (@DearMoon246) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS recently made news for collaborating with Coldplay on their latest track My Universe. They also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live concert. BTS is a seven-member boy band by Bighit Entertainment. It consists of members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Park Ji-min, and Jin

