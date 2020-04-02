BTS Pic of Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey from Arjun Reddy Shoot Surfaces on the Internet

Even though Vijay Deverakonda's character in 2017's film Arjun Reddy was under fire and was called for being misogynist and violent, the actor was lauded for his acting in the film. Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture from the film, featuring Vijay with co-star Shalini Pandey surfaced on the Internet.

In the picture, Vijay is seen dressed in a white shirt and grey trousers, while Shalini wears an orange kurti. The two happily smile for the cameras as they seem to prepare for a scene. Take a look:

The film revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. In the film, Arjun is a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon who has anger management problems. Arjun is on a self-destructive path after the marriage of his girlfriend Preethi Shetty. The film focuses on his downfall and subsequent resurgence.

In 2019, it was remade in Hindi by the name of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. In the same year, it also a Tamil version, titled Adithya Varma, starring Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu.

