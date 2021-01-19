BTS Pics Featuring Tom Holland, Zendaya from Sets of Spiderman in Atlanta Get Fans Excited

It is the time to get excited for Marvel, Zendaya and Tom Holland fans, as they are all looking forward to the much-awaited third installment of Spiderman movie that is currently under production. So, when some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Spiderman 3 were posted on social media, fans had a collective meltdown.

On Monday, Just Jared shared some pictures that captured lead actors Zendaya and Holland in their character costumes for the movie. The pictures were taken in Atlanta where Marvel has shot some of its blockbuster movies like Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. In the pictures that were shared on social media, Zendaya was seen in her typical MJ aka Michelle Jones getup with no makeup look.

From the pictures, fans also guessed that Zendaya’s character is working a part-time job in the upcoming movie. While lead actor Holland was dressed in winterwear and was holding a piece of paper in the photograph. The 24-year-old British actor was also spotted in his Spiderman suit in Atlanta by the paparazzi.

The untitled Spiderman movie will also be starring Benedict Cumberbatch who plays the role of Dr Strange and Jamie Foxx who will be reprising his role of Electro from the Amazing Spiderman movie. The 2014 movie Amazing Spiderman starred Andrew Garfield as the superhero created by Stan Lee.

It is being speculated that the upcoming Spiderman movie directed by Jon Watts will also be starring Garfield, Emma Stone (who played Gwen Stacy) and Tobey Maguire, who was the first actor to play Spiderman on screen in 2002.

This will be the third Spiderman movie that will star Holland donning the iconic red and blue superhero suit. Holland made his first appearance as Spiderman in the 2016 movie Captain America Civil War. The movie is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021.