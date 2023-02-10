Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has collaborated with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the much-anticipated movie Jailer. The action comedy already went on floors in August last year. Now, it has been reported that the director is busy filming an intense action sequence featuring Rajinikanth in an undisclosed location. Recently, on-location pictures from the sets of Jailer have surfaced on the Internet, which has been grabbing the eyeballs of curious fans lately. Since the film is being shot in Rajasthan, it is plausible that the photos might be from the spot itself.

The BTS clicks were dropped on Twitter by a fan on February 8. Hashtags of #JAILER and #NelsonDilipkumar were also added to the post. In the first snap, Nelson was captured striking an uber-cool pose at a historical location. Dressed in a grey co-ord set, teamed with white sneakers and a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses, Nelson appeared to observe something at a distance in the click.

There was a big archaic gate behind the director, accompanied by tourists who flocked to the region. The following picture presented the view of a supposed chasing scene, marked with overturned trucks and jeeps, with a group of people at a distance. The backdrop of the location appeared to be rocky terrain, encircled by dry grasslands and hills.

Jailer boasts of an ensemble cast. The director has roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for a titular role in the film. This will be the first time the two greatest actors of the South film industry will be sharing screen space together. Apart from Mohanlal, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq will also essay a pivotal character in Jailer.

Jailer is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer that also stars Kannada actor Siva Rajkumar, Telugu star Sunil, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff accompanied by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead and Priyanka Mohan, Trisha Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu in important roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran, under the banners of Sun Pictures, fans are awaiting the release of Jailer which is expected to hit the big screens in April this year.

