BTS Pictures From Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Generate Excitement, Fans Can't Wait To Watch Film

It is hardly a surprise that movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Having a star-studded cast of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, South superstars Karthi, and Vikram, the magnificent trailer of the great emperor has taken over the Internet by storm.

Now, to add fuel to the excitement, glimpses of some behind-the-scenes pictures of the movie have been leaked online which has created a buzz once again.

An account named Amutha Bharathi has dropped the unseen pictures from the film sets, taking fans into a frenzy. “Ponniyin Selvan BTS stills,” read the tweet.

The now-viral pictures reveal the actors and the crew members engrossed in their work. The first snap revealed actors Karthi and Jayam Ravi sporting armours as they sit on two horses with cinematographer Ravi Varman standing in between. The trio had smiles on their faces. In the background, the supporting actors could be seen decked up in a soldier’s costume, lined up on top of a pillar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the limelight in the next click as she posed with Ravi Varman, the movie camera placed in between the two. Aishwarya looked ethereal dressed in a gorgeous saree adorning heavy jewellery resembling a queen.

The crew members could be seen having a fun chit-chat with one of the actors, dressed like a priest. The following slide portrayed Karthi sitting on a truck with the other crew members, who were busy handling all the camera equipment. Karthi seemed to be soaking in his role as he sported a grim look on his face, the prosthetics of bruises and cuts visible on his face and arms.

In another set of images, pictures of Chiyyan Vikram having a ball with Ravi Varman were also widely circulated. The duo was spotted enjoying themselves, having a hearty laugh while the next photo saw Vikram, sporting long curly hair become a photographer to Ravi Varman and attempting to click a picture of the cinematographer.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy. Produced by Lyca Productions, the period drama also stars actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, and Makarand Deshpande to list a few. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to hit the silver screens on September 30 this year.

