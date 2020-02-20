BTS Pictures of Deepika Padukone Transforming into Romi Bhatia for '83 Go Viral, See Here

Director Kabir Khan will be releasing his sports drama ’83 on April 10 this year. Real life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia in the movie.

The look of all the actors in the movie was unveiled last month. Now, the makers have finally revealed Deepika’s get-up in the movie. The picture was shared by the Chhapaak actress on her Instagram account. Deepika and Ranveer have an uncanny resemblance with the former Indian Team caption and his entrepreneur wife.

“To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour,” she captioned the pic.

Now, the fan pages have shared some behind the scenes pictures, where the Om Shanti Om actress can be seen wearing a wig and getting ready for the shoot.





Talking about her role in the movie, Deepika said in her post, “I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own."

For the unversed, ’83 is based on India’s iconic win during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It's a multi-starrer film with Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu and Sahil Khattar in pivotal roles.

