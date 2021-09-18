BTS Pledges To Call Out Racism And Hate Speech in Association With UN Global Goals

Billboard Music Award winner and Guinness World Record holders, BTS is the biggest act to step into the music scene. Despite being one of the largest global phenomena, the K-pop outfit has been subjected to extreme discrimination on various platforms. The South Korean artists have been imbibing notes and spirits of love and acceptance in their songs over the years.

The group was awarded their diplomatic passports by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to attend the UN’s General Assembly as Special Envoys for Future Generations and Culture. The Bangtan Boys will be speaking at the convention and address global issues such as climate change, women empowerment, inequality and respect for diversity.

The band has joined a social media campaign, ‘Youth Today’ and ‘Global Goals’, started by the UN to call out racism and hate speech. By means of these campaigns, the UN aims to congregate people and mobilize individuals to deliver their promises and reach out to a larger audience.

On September 18, BTS shared a post via their verified handle on Twitter. The seven-member group vowed to fight racism and hate speech and also urged the ARMY to join and pick a goal they pledge to fight for. The tweet read, “If we believe there's hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech. Choose your promise to help achieve the Global Goals. Let’s do this together” followed by the hashtag, Call Out Racism Hate Speech.

If we believe there's hope, we will find the way.We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech.Go to https://t.co/OVuXbcNdZF to join us. Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let’s do this together💪#CallOutRacismHateSpeech #BTS pic.twitter.com/uSxuicLyXR — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 18, 2021

The 76th United Nations General Assembly is to be held on September 20. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook vowed to create a positive impact on the world and fight prejudice.

This is not the first time the septet spoke up about discrimination. Earlier, BTS condemned the deadly attacks on Asian Americans in a public statement.

The Bangtan boys' fanbase has slammed Western journalists publications, and the general public, several times in the past, for their xenophobic treatment towards the K-pop group.

