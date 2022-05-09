BTS: Proof's First Track List Features Yet to Come, Born Singer, No More Dream, ARMYs Hail Diverse Discography

Fans of global musical sensation BTS are certainly looking forward to the upcoming album titled Proof. BIGHIT Music on Friday released the tracklist of the upcoming studio album by the septet and it has got ARMYs nostalgic and excited. The tracklist of the upcoming album features some old titles like Run, Danger and BTS’ debut song No More Dream.

The album tracklist will also feature Born Singer, which was a cover of JCole’s song, and shared in 2013 on SoundCloud. This time the song will include lyrics by BTS rappers RM, Suga, and J-Hope. The album will also include songs produced by BTS’ closest colleagues Pdogg. In an interview, RM had credited the musician for most of BTS' hit tracks and music direction. In the upcoming album, Pdogg has produced 18 out of 19 songs.

BTS is 7 humans, amazingly talented wonderful humans.And they are part of a team, a company, with other producers, writers, supporters, and such. And Namjoon wants you to know that Pdogg is the root of a lot of their amazing music! Pdogg, 고맙습니다! pic.twitter.com/rj5ku1a7Wb — Trivia 承: Love℗ ⁷ 💜 33 Days ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 (@iliveso_ilove_) May 8, 2022

One of the song titles that has generated quite a buzz happens to be Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment). Fans of the Grammy-nominated K-pop band speculate that the song will be an addition to BTS’ HYYH era, which was a concept created by the band. HYYH stands for “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa”, which translates as the most beautiful or happiest time of a person's life. HYYH consists of four BTS albums. Connecting the dots, fans also found a clue in the music video of Run, the lead single for their fourth extended play, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2, which was released in 2015. In the video, RM is seen walking by a train’s cargo car carrying the number 20219 on it. The train with the number 20219 was seen in the music video of Reflection, a song from their 2016 album Wings.

During their performance at the Grammy Awards this year, the septet’s set also featured the number. Reacting to this clue, one fan tweeted, “Joonie had already hinted + their Grammy performance was the biggest hint for the Yet to Come (The most Beautiful Moment).”

Joonie had already hinted + their Grammy performance was the biggest hints for the Yet to come (The most Beautiful Moment) @BTS_twt #BTS_Proof #YetToCome pic.twitter.com/FNcDkqSvtd — BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ (@Lovly_mochitwin) May 6, 2022

Another fan tweeted their opinion on the upcoming album and wrote, “Critics who don't bother to research their past discography will finally see how diverse their music is across all genres. Their works are the proof of how they got to where they're today. And BTS did it all on their own terms. Without sacrificing their identity to achieve it.”

Critics who don't bother to research their past discography will finally see how diverse their music is across all genres. Their works are the proofs of how they get to where they're today. And BTS did it all on their own terms. Without sacrificing their identity to achieve it. — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (YET TO COME OUT 06/10) (@Army_Connect) May 8, 2022

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.