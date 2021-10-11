BTS Rapper Suga Once Chased By Obsessive Fan at Airport And the Details Will Shock You

Being one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean group BTS certainly has a massive fan base around the world. However, this also means that some of them are also sasaeng, which is a Korean term used for an obsessive fan who stalks or engages in a behaviour that constitutes an invasion of the privacy of Korean idols, drama actors or other public figures.

One such tryst with a sasaeng occurred when a few years ago the septet: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, arrived at an airport and were welcomed by throngs of elated fans. Among the crowd, there was one fan who sneaked through the barricade created by the security guards of the band and started following the rapper and music producer, Suga. The sasaeng was then seen chasing after Suga.

Squid Game Fame Jung Ho-yeon Joins BTS as International Ambassador of Louis Vuitton

According to a Koreaboo report, the fan was seen running up to Suga when they were inside the building. As the sasaeng pounced on Suga, she tried to kiss the singer. The 28-year-old artist pushed her away and the security guards immediately reached the scene. A part of the incident was also recorded on camera and shared on social media. According to Koreaboo, as Suga pushed the lady away, several onlookers also shouted at her in anger for invading the artist’s privacy.

On multiple occasions, Suga has mentioned how his personal space and privacy are important to him. Several ARMYs had also shared their opinion on the incident on social media. As one fan has tweeted, “I swear, sasaeng, please stop. Yoongi is not comfortable with people invading his personal space.”

Other BTS members have also addressed the issue when it comes to dealing with sasaengs. In a V Live, singer V also known as Kim Taehyung had said that the band members had to get on planes on charter flights even though they wish to fly on a regular flight. However, the reason behind the decision was that when they travelled long distance or short distance, fans may know beforehand that BTS will be boarding and sit next to them or in front of them.

The singer further mentioned that the presence of such fans in those private spaces, does not make them comfortable the BTS members do not want fans to take such steps which invades their privacy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.