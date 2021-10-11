BTS Rapper Suga Once Chased By Obsessive Fan at Airport; Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal Kiss in New Bigg Boss 15 Promo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, returned from Paris on Monday, to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday. They were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actress could be seen in an all-black ensemble paired with a shrug whereas Abhishek chose casuals. He is still recovering from his hand injury and was seen wearing a bandage. Aaradhya was spotted in a neon green pullover.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Fly Back From Paris for Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday

Being one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean group BTS certainly has a massive fan base around the world. However, this also means that some of them are also sasaeng, which is a Korean term used for an obsessive fan who stalks or engages in a behaviour that constitutes an invasion of the privacy of Korean idols, drama actors or other public figures.

BTS Rapper Suga Once Chased By Obsessive Fan at Airport And the Details Will Shock You

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s separation is the talk of the town currently and internet trolls are leaving no stone unturned to amplify rumours surrounding their divorce. The actress has even been linked with her hairstylist and netizens think this is the reason for their break up. Now, amid these rumours her stylist Preetham Jukalker has reacted to these rumours. In a recent interview, he said that Naga Chaitanya could have put a stop to these rumours.

Samantha Akkineni’s Stylist Says Naga Chaitanya Could Have Put an End to Link-Up Rumours

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is almost synonymous to controversies. The current and fifteenth season only started last week but has already seen massive fights and controversies. The recent one happened on Monday, when a promo of the show aired on television. In the promo, contestants Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal could be seen getting intimate. This, however, did not go down well with the audience who took to Twitter to express their concern.

Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal Kiss in New Promo; Netizens Call Them ‘Cheap’

Aryan Khan‘s bail hearing was held on Monday where a special court in Mumbai said it would hear his bail application on October 13. The star-kid was detained and later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship. Seven others were also arrested from the alleged rave party on the ship. While Aryan did not get bail on Monday, his little brother AbRam Khan was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai. However, this has angered fans, who took to social media to urge the paparazzi to not photograph the 8-year-old.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Gets Snapped by Paparazzi, Fans Say ‘Leave the Child Alone’

