BTS Rapper Suga Tests Covid Positive, Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery

BTS member and rapper Suga tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. In a statement shared by BTS’ management company BIGHIT Music, the 28-year-old artist and songwriter was confirmed having the virus on Friday during his self-quarantine after he took the PCR test immediately upon his return to South Korea on Thursday. The statement was released on Weverse by BIGHIT Music.

Fans were informed about the recent development through the statement. However, it was also informed that Suga had received his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus as of today. The singer is currently administering self-care at home as per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities in South Korea. The statement shared by BIGHIT Music also mentioned that Suga, also known as Min Yoongi had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off. The musician had tested negative for the PCR test which was taken before traveling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. Yoongi also received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members of the septet which includes: RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

The official statement ended on an assuring note as it read, “The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities."

Fans have expressed their well wishes for the artist on social media. One of the tweets read, “We are hoping for the fast recovery of ARMYs who are in pain or experiencing COVID-19 right now, especially to BTS Suga. We also hope that the rest of the members are safe together with their families and to all ARMYs around the world. We can rest, but don't quit. We got this!”

Suga recently performed at the Permission To Dance on Stage concert at Los Angeles in the US along with his fellow BTS members.

