BTS Registers 23 Records at Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame

Being one of the most record-breaking bands in the world means holding several Guinness World Records, and for BTS, creating new records is something that they often do. On Thursday, Guinness World Records announced that it is welcoming 23 records created by the South Korean septet to its Hall of Fame in 2022. The band is often credited with breaking the glass ceiling for artists from Asia, with their global dominance of staunch fans known as the Army and talent of creating music that transcends cultural and language barriers.

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

Ever since their first claim to international fame at Billboard Music Awards in 2017, when they won the award for Best Social artist, BTS’ popularity has only climbed up and up. In their statement, Guinness World Records mentioned, “BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY.”

From record-breaking singles like Dynamite, Butter, Mic Drop feat Steve Aoki and Boy With Luv feat Halsey, BTS has also broken records on social media including Twitter and YouTube. According to Guinness World Records, BTS’ second English language song Butter, which was released in May 2021, "single-handedly snatched five records, among which we find most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (previously held by BTS’ success Dynamite) and most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.”

The group of seven which include RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have also been credited as the most-streamed group on music app Spotify, beating the British band Coldplay. BTS is also the most followed music group on Instagram. On Twitter, BTS’ official accounts have had the most engagements, which is the average retweets for a music group. Even on TikTok, BTS was the fastest artist to reach one million followers.

Besides social media, BTS also holds the record for most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert, with 7,56,000 tickets in total. BTS is certainly a global superstar.

