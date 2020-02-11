BTS Releases Concept Art Images for Map of the Soul: 7

K-pop band, BTS has dropped new concept photos for their upcoming studio album Map of the Soul: 7.

The Bangtan boys look splendid as they donned black wings in the breathtaking snapshots. Big Hit Entertainment Twitter released eight depictions in two distinct posts, featuring the septet in stunning and enchanting avatars.

Have a look:

In the pictures, BTS has unveiled a group picture of all the seven South Korean singers along with individual guises of each shared separately. The boys impress in their never-seen-before outfits and hairstyles. The K-pop group has been feeding their fans with interesting teasers ahead of their album release.

Prior to this, BTS shared another series of concept images. The Version 1 sequence presented BTS dressed in classic white attires posing close to a gaping black hole.

Map of the Soul: 7 officially drops on February 21. BTS is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, almost two years after their first appearance. Host Jimmy Fallon had made an official announcement via a short clip on the late-chat show’s Twitter page.

.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

The popular group had appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28 to chat about the Grammy Awards, their approaching album and for their debut rendition of their track, Black Swan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.