BTS Releases 'Life Goes On,' a Message of Love and Healing During New Normal, Fans React

The much-awaited comeback of global pop sensation BTS is finally here and Armys cannot keep calm. The music video of single Life Goes On from BTS's latest album BE dropped on YouTube on Friday.

With the immense love and support of BTS army, the video has already garnered over 19 million views within three hours of its release.

The #LifeGoesOnWithBTS has become one of the top trends on twitter as fans share their excitement and reactions to the sentimental video.

how's ur heart?? mines broken and healed at the same time #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/OU8BHUi3oO — ᴮᴱ ᴷᴵᴹ ⁷ (@vminies4oclock) November 20, 2020

Many fans were quick to draw similarities between the band's 2017 song Spring Day as both the videos are on lines of a longing for togetherness.

Fans have expressed how their comeback song has suddenly spread the love that the world needed as it struggles with pandemic and unexpected incidents.

World without World withLife Goes On Life Goes On#LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/eZCLvMFGJY — MoonStar (@bngtnmiloves) November 20, 2020

The BTS Army is also hoping to stream the video relentlessly to realise BTS's dream to make their recent album one of the Billboard Hot 100.

The music video is a message of healing and celebrating the new normality. It is an alternative hip hop genre song with a soothing guitar sound. It seems the band has been successful in healing their fans with their melodious voice.

OKAY I‘ve listened to BE and if I had to describe the album in one word it truly would be comforting. No better description! #LifeGoesOnWithBTS pic.twitter.com/flLhJOpF1v — Sarah ᴮᴱ (@SarahJaneCheeky) November 20, 2020

Hi listen to this song ppl its motivational af #LifeGoesOnWithBTS also this jhope my baby pic.twitter.com/MDn8ipToZo — merna‍♀️ (@_lilweirdo) November 20, 2020

The leading track of their latest album is produced by Pdogg, and band members RM, Suga and J-Hope among others.

‘Life Goes On’ was also the main message of BTS's speech at the 75th UN General Assembly. The seven-member group appeared at the UN since they have worked previously with UNICEF on the “LOVE MYSELF” campaign, and this time they gave the message of living on in a new world, breaking free from despair and supporting one another in warm solidarity.

BE is BTS' fifth studio album. They recently broke several records with the song Dynamite.