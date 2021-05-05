BTS Releases New Concept Clips Featuring Jin and Suga, Takes Internet By Storm

As BTS fans prepare for their next single “Butter” to be released this month, the popular K-pop group has given their fans a sneak peek with two new concept clips.

To promote their upcoming single, set to release on May 21, the group’s label Big Hit shared two new exclusive never-seen-before teasers featuring singer Jin and rapper Suga. Set in a party-themed backdrop in a dimly lit room, the two singers can be seen posing with balloons and a camera as multi-coloured lights flash on them.

In the 18-second clip, Jin can be seen playing around with a bunch of red and yellow smiley-face balloons while a jolly music plays in the background resembling a 90s dance club aesthetics. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he finally sets them free at the end of the teaser.

Similarly, Suga is fiddling with a camera in his teaser as he poses and clicks pictures with it with the same drum loop playing in the background as other teasers. In the end, he takes out the reels and drops them on the floor when music ends.

Both the teasers have racked up more almost 3 million views under 24 hours of being shared while their fans have filled the comment section with exhilaration.

Previously on May 3, the group had released two teasers featuring their leader RM and vocalist Jung Kook in similar videos where RM is tapping to a beat before shooting a confetti and Jung Kook spreads a heart-shaped butter across a toasted bread.

On April 28, Big Hit announced the release of their second English single, after “Dynamite”, which has a 10-part promotional schedule lined up including teaser photos, posters, four concept clips and official music video trailer. Next concept clips are expected to be released on May 5, likely to feature the remaining three members- V, J-Hope and Jimin.

The first teaser poster was dropped on Sunday which took the internet by storm as their fans, aka ‘ARMY’-known to be the world's most powerful fandom, couldn’t stop drooling over the upcoming record.

