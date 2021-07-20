BTS Replace Themselves at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 As 'Permission to Dance' Beats 'Butter'

K-pop sensation BTS have once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with their new single “Permission to Dance." The band members have become the first artists to replace themselves at the top spot, as their own “Butter" falls to No. 7. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber debut on the Hot 100 at No. 3 with “Stay."

“Permission to Dance” was written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews. Mac, Stephen Kirk, and Andrews produced the single. In addition to releasing the song as a digital single and additional track on the “Butter” CD, BTS also dropped a music video for “Permission to Dance” on July 9. Billboard reports that the song “drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads (via its original and instrumental digital versions, each on sale for 69 cents) in the week ending July 15, according to MRC Data.”

BTS’ “Butter" ruled the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for seven weeks. Just after releasing “Butter," BTS graced the Billboard Music Awards with a performance on the hit song. BTS performed remotely from Korea. The group, comprised of Jung Kook, V, Jimin, ​j-hope, SUGA, Jin and RM, took viewers along to a backstage dressing room and onto a red carpet fitted for the BBMAs.

“Butter" broke multiple records within the first couple of hours of its release. Breaking their own record, “Butter” became the fastest YouTube video ever to reach 10 million views, hitting the mark in just 13 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here