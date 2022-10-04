BTS Returns For Another Special Run BTS Episode, Jungkook Gets Bangtannies To Perform 'Fly Yoga'

BTS returns with a new Run BTS episode: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reunite for yet another special Run BTS episode and it promises to be a lot of fun. Big Hit Music dropped the special Run BTS teaser on Tuesday revealing that the Bangtan Boys will be performing ‘Fly Yoga’.

The activity seems to be Jungkook’s idea. The teaser opens with the members gathered and discussing an activity they should feature in the new Run BTS episode, something that they’ve not done before. While Jin suggests farming, J-Hope wants to go on a food tour. Jimin offered the idea of trying pole dancing together and V got a little sporty, suggesting they tried their hand at fencing. But it was Jungkook’s idea of flying yoga that finally made the cut.

The teaser then shows the BTS members in a yoga studio, trying their hand at ‘flying yoga’ aka Aerial yoga. The members balanced on a suspended silk hammock and try different moves. While JK was happy to be in the room, the members seemed to have a tough time keeping up.

The new Run BTS episode will air on October 11. This comes two months after BTS dropped a special Run BTS episode on August 16.

BTS has been busy with individual projects. In June this year, they announced that they were taking a break from group activities and shifting focus to individual work. However, they assured fans that the break did not mean they were disbanding.

The members have regrouped from time to time for non-work-related activities. BTS is also preparing for its upcoming concert in Busan. The BTS members will be performing a free concert in support of the nation’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030 in Busan Metropolitan City.

