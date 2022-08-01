BTS Returns With Run BTS After 10 Months, Drop Trailer On Show's 7th Anniversary; Watch

What a day for a BTS fan! After J-Hope brought the house down with his performance at the Lollapalooza and left the fandom gushing with his VLive featuring Jimin, BTS surprised fans by announcing that Run BTS is returning. On Monday, BTS revealed that they will be coming back for a special 2022 episode and dropped the trailer as well.

The video began with RM announcing that Run BTS is coming back. “BTS’ own show Run BTS is finally back again after a 10-month break!” Jin added, “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us. We hope you’ll look forward to it.” Jungkook revealed that the special episode on August 16. “On Tuesday, August 16, you’ll be able to watch it on Weverse, VLive and YouTube,” JK said.

Watch the Run BTS! trailer below:

The Run BTS announcement coincides with the seventh anniversary of the series. For the unversed, the first episode of Run BTS premiered on August 1, 2015. So far, the variety show has aired 156 episodes. The last episode aired on October 12, 2021 before BTS got busy with their concerts in the US, the Proof album release and their break as group activities. However, BTS assured fans that they will film for Run BTS.

Meanwhile, BTS members are receiving love for their individual projects. J-Hope recently released his solo album, he performed a few of the songs at the Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, V aka Kim Taehyung is starring in the spinoff of In The Soop: Friendcation with his Wooga Squad friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy.

RM’s vlog from his recent trip was released over the weekend. Jungkook recently released his track with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, while Suga, Jin and Jimin are also expected to work on solo projects. Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook will be collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco on a new track titled Bad Decisions.

