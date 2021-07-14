BTS Reveal to Jimmy Fallon They've Collaborated with Ed Sheeran Twice But Never Met Him

With their latest single Permission To Dance making waves across the social media thanks to Army, BTS is all set to enthrall its international fans through their appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The seven-member K-pop group are promoting their third English language single on the American television show. In the two-day takeover on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 13 and 14, BTS will be performing and indulging in some fun conversation with the host.

BTS fans saw the South Korean band perform their latest single Permission to Dance on Tuesday night. The theme of the stage was mainly coloured in purple, the colour that was described by band vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung as an expression of trusting and loving someone for a long time. BTS wrote their latest single along with British artist Ed Sheeran. Talking about their experience of working with Sheeran, BTS leader RM said that he cannot believe that they have not met him yet, and this is their second project with him. The first time that the two artists worked together was for the song Make It Right that was part of BTS '2019 album Map of the soul: Persona.

Indulging in some humorous banter, Fallon told BTS that he is always open for a collaboration with them. Fallon told the group that he knows them better than Sheeran and he also has some song ideas if they want. The group also spoke to Fallon talking about their Grammy nomination for the Best pop duo/group. Members, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga, and RM also had a fun session with Fallon where they answered whether some of the rumours about them were true or not.

V addressed one of the rumours about him where it was believed that he never intended to audition for the K-pop group and was actually accompanying his friend for the screening test. V confirmed that it was true and instead of his friend he was chosen for the group.

