BTS: RM Addresses Hiatus Claims, Says Being Honest Ends Up With 'Unnecessary Misunderstandings'

A lot is being said since BTS hosted an honest, heart-to-heart conversation with ARMY during their recent FESTA 2022 Dinner. News of the K-pop group’s supposed hiatus has gone viral and snippets of the members getting emotional during the dinner are also circulating online. To top it off, words such as ‘disbanding’ is being associated with the group as well. The noise escalated to a point that BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon decided to pen a long letter addressing the fandom.

Taking to Weverse, Namjoon revealed that he received the most number of messages since he made his debut with BTS following the FESTA dinner video release. He noted that there were a lot of ‘provocative and partially interpreted keywords’ such as disband, hiatus, big announcement, etc in it. While the members had anticipated such a reaction, the BTS rapper confessed it still feels ‘bitter.’

“Of course, there will be reactions from outsiders saying that we’re making a fuss, we’re talking highly and mighty, etc… But to just say that ‘wouldn’t any other artist or fandom say the same thing’, there’s definitely something special that exists only between BTS and ARMY as much as the contents we’ve released through the time of almost 10 years that we’ve been running without a stop. This feeling is a question that we’ve received countless times through the interviews so far, but for some reason, it is quite difficult to describe in a few words and I find it hard too,” he said, as translated by Twitter user @eternalhyyh.

It's not like we didn't know this will take place nor that we didn't prepare for this but indeed it feels bitter.

Namjoonie added that those who watched the whole video would understand that, just like their latest song Yet To Come, it is not the end yet. “Since only the screenshot of the part where I sobbed was taken and keeps spreading everywhere (with no context), I also wonder if I got carried away under the influence of alcohol,” he admitted.

“Indeed, it looks like the courage to be honest always ends up in unnecessary misunderstandings and creates disaster. What I wanted to say is that we’re two (individual + group). We spoke as one, and we only shared all those sentiments that poured out in the process of that through courage and tears. I believe that if you are ARMYs who know us, you will be generous enough to understand that and not once I will doubt that. What we said in the video is everything,” RM added.

The BTS leader noted that while members of the Maknae line — Taehyung and Jungkook — already addressed the misunderstanding and fears associated with the two-time Grammy-nominated group via VLives, he wanted to remind that yet again that the group has always been open about a long-term future for BTS.

“Though there weren’t times we didn’t quarrel and be sulky, I believe that it’s the trial and error to mature into an adult starting from the social life of our early days. Though I’m afraid that this post will be yet another mess.. or be an act that will fuel the fire of all the existing noises, as the concerned person who spoke the most, I (came to) briefly talk about the main points,” he further added.

I will continue to work hard to show you better sides as a team and as an individual as well. Thank You

The rapper concluded his letter by thanking fans for their constant support, love and energy. “I will continue to work hard to show you better sides as a team and as an individual as well. Thank You,” concluded his post,” he ended his letter.

