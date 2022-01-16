BTS: RM and V Struggle To Move Props, James Corden Protects Suga From Sun In New Bangtan Bomb

A new Bantan Bomb featuring the behind-the-scenes moments of BTS rehearsal for the Crosswalk Concert was shared on YouTube and it shows the BTS members having all kinds of thoughts during the rehearsals. The Crosswalk Concert was recorded for The Late Late Show With James Corden. The recording was one of the many activities BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had done when they travelled to the US in November.

The video began with the members reaching the crosswalk venue and preparing for the performance. They were greeted by host James Corden and soon, the members dived into rehearsal. At one point, James was seen talking to Suga (Min Yoongi) and noticed that the sunlight was troubling him. He immediately found a way to hide him from the sun. At first, he held his hands out to protect him from the light and then, he used his whole body to hide him against the rays.

Midway through their rehearsals, Jimin (Park Jimin) expressed his worry about people noticing them during their rehearsal. “But won’t people know if we rehearse here?" Mochi asked. However, he was soon distracted by the dancers rehearsing and complimented them.

As part of their Crosswalk Concert, the members were asked to help clear the props from the roads to help ease traffic. The members decided to rehearse that as well and it turned out that Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung struggled to push the prop but failed to do so. The Winter Bear singer also confessed, “Clearing up is harder than the actual dance."

BTS travelled to the US in November and participated in a number of activities. Besides appearing on The Late Late Night Show, they also attended the American Music Awards 2021, hosted a four-day concert titled Permission to Dance on Stage in LA and a few members were also seen attending Harry Styles’ concert in the US. The members have been on a break since the end of their concert.

