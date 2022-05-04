BTS: RM Calls Suga's That That Dance 'Cute', Gives Mixtape Update; Kim Taehyung Teases 'Filming Something'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared his reaction to Suga and PSY’s new song That That. Min Yoongi collaborated with the legendary K-pop singer for a song in his new album, PSY 9th. The song dropped last week and ARMYs were stunned to see Yoongi set the dance floor on fire. Now, it seems like Namjoon was also impressed with Suga’s performance in the music video.

Late Tuesday night, Namjoon was responding to several posts on Weverse when he came across a fan who asked him about Yoongi’s dancing in the video of That That. “What did you think of Yoongi hyung’s ‘that that’ dancing?!" a fan asked. Namjoonie replied, as translated by BTS translation account @btstranslation7 on Twitter, “Yoongi hyung is cute and good at dancing."

Another fan asked him if Jin’s hand was better. For the unversed, Jin had to undergo surgery for his hand earlier this year and his movement was restricted at the Permission to Dance On Stage in Las Vegas concerts. “Is jin’s hand okay? Namjoon please tell him armys hope he’s okay/are worried about him~" the fan asked. The BTS leader replied, “he seems to be doing a lot better now -!"

Besides talking about his fellow members, RM also gave an update about his mixtape. “Namjoon, is your mixtape production going well?" a fan asked. Namjoon replied, “I think about half of it is done." A fan also attempted to get spoilers about BTS’ new album from the Spoiler King but Namjoon did not cave.

“Why won’t you give us spoilers on the album?" the fan asked. “Because they’re spoilers?" Namjoon replied. In between all this, Taehyung logged in on Weverse and seemingly teased something was in the making. A fan wanted the BTS members’ opinion on a midnight snack. “Will I regret if I have a snack now?" the fan asked. TaeTae replied, “I’m filming tomorrow and I’m eating rabbokki and kimbap rn." The filming update had fans’ attention, with everyone wanting to know more about the filming but Taehyung did not reveal it.

BTS is set to make its comeback in June this year. They announced that they are going to release their new album in June. However, they are yet to share more details about the theme and songs.

