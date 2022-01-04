BTS: RM Designs ARMY Joggers with Pockets to Fit Dumbbells; Jungkook Models for Him

BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) unveiled the windchime and pants that he designed as part of the Artist-Made Collection merchandise by the band members. While pictures of the products were revealed on Monday, Hybe Merch released a ‘Show’ video giving a closer look at the products. In the video, the Bangtan leader was joined by Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook.

The video began with Min Yoongi introducing himself as the ‘host’ and helping Namjoon introduce his products. He first gave a closer look at the fish-shaped wind chimes — bungeo-ppang wind chimes. “If you go to temples, you’ll see fish-shaped wind chimes. It gives you this sense of peace when they sway in the wind and make soothing chiming sounds. Those who don’t have a terrace or balcony at home, won’t be able to hear it. So I’ve made it smaller in size so that it can be hung near the front door or windows where you get a nice breeze. It’s a very cute version," RM said.

He then shared details of the jogger pants, which he has dedicated to the ARMY. “I put a lot of effort into making this and thought about every single detail. It’s lined with fleece on the inside. The fleece isn’t too thick so you can wear it all year round. I deliberately used a thin fleece lining and here, we have the cuff. It’s tapered with a cuff to wrap snugly around your ankles," the BTS leader explained. He also revealed that the drawstrings feature the words ‘By BTS’ and it features the ARMY logo on one side of it.

J-Hope and Jungkook then joined in, showing how they’ve used RM’s products. Jung Hoseok pretended to be drinking coffee by a window, with the wind chime hanging above him while Jeon Jungkook fans him. The Still With You singer was seen wearing the ARMY pants.

After showing the wind chimes, Jungkook also helped RM to show how comfortable they are for working out. He lifted a couple of dumbles, to show that they are comfortable gym wear as well, with RM also showing that the pockets of the pants are so deep that he could fit a huge dumble in it.

namjoon did not just put that dumbbell in his pants lmfaooo army twt’s gonna lose it again now half of it is already on #that space pic.twitter.com/d7wJfkehib— an⁷‍♀️ (@springksjin) January 4, 2022

RM becomes the second BTS member to launch personalised merch. Earlier this week, Jin (Kim Seokjin) unveiled his line of pajamas and pillow sets which were sold out in less than an hour.

