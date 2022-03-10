BTS: RM Flaunts Blonde Hair in OT7 Selfie a Day After Spoiling it for ARMYS Ahead of PTD in Seoul

BTS ARMYs around the world are waiting with bated breath as the countdown to the Bangtan Boys’ first concert of 2022 has begun. BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul is set to be held today in the South Korean capital, and the band members are as excited as their fans, the ARMYs. Just a couple of hours before the concert, the BTS members posted a selca (selfie) featuring the septet - RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga.

The OT7 selfie confirmed that RM (real name Kim Namjoon) has indeed coloured his hair blonde. The rapper had given a spoiler about his new hair colour to ARMYS a day before the concert by tweeting a selca. The photo showed RM’s head covered in a beanie, with just a little bit of his sideburns peaking out. The hint was enough for intelligent ARMYs to go ga-ga over his new hair colour.

“D-Day!!" the boys said as they shared the photo with the hashtag #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL.

A day before, RM had posted a selca spoiling his new hair colour for the ARMYs.

D-1여러분 많이 춥습니다꼭 완전무장 북극 가는 느낌으로 오시구요기립 함성은 없어도 풋쵸핸접과 헤드뱅잉으로 한번 어떻게든 해보자구요내일 봐요 !!#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #우리함께라면_허락은필요없어 pic.twitter.com/z2iBPTLfWv— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 9, 2022

BTS members often debut new hair colours and cool looks during their concerts to impress their fans. In the OT7 selca, Junkook and Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) kept their hair covered. We’ll have to wait for the main event to see if they have new hair colours to reveal, too.

Meanwhile, soundcheck for Day 1 is done and J-Hope gave us a few glimpses from it on Instagram Stories. He posted videos of the boys climbing the stage and greeting the fans that had gathered for soundcheck. A limited audience is usually allowed to witness the soundcheck as the boys warm up for the main concert.

Hobi also posted his customary ‘See you soon’ selfie before the concert.

The 21st century pop icons are performing with Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13. The concert will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in-person in front of a live audience and will be streamed online. This marks the band’s first concert with a live audience in Korea in approximately 2.5 years since BTS WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF : SPEAK YOURSELF’ [THE FINAL] held at the same venue in October 2019.

The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcasted in cinemas worldwide through a ‘Live Viewing’ event.

