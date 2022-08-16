BTS: RM, J-Hope Go Crazy Jumping and Cheering for Billie Eilish at Seoul Concert, Share Pics and Videos

BTS members Kim Namjoon aka RM and Jun Hoseok aka J-Hope were recently spotted having a blast at American singer Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul on Monday. The Bad Guy singer is on a world tour named the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. A few hours back, RM took to his Instagram space and dropped a couple of photos with Billie post the concert.

The set of pictures shared by RM features Billie, J-hope and American songwriter and singer Finneas. The Permission To Dance singer added another picture of the group in monochrome as they struck a pose for the camera. In the next photo from the series, Billie can be seen on a giant screen as she performed at the concert.

In the last photo from the concert, RM added a picture of his hand featuring a blue band from the concert which read: “Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” RM captioned the photos using lyrics of one of the famous tracks of Billie and wrote, “Bad Guys…”

For the day, J-Hope choose an urban look and opted for an orange Tee with washed denim shorts paired with a funky belt and green beanie. RM looked dapper in white T-shirt and denim. Billie, on the other hand, looked uber-cool as she donned an oversized printed tee. Finneas went for a black look. The stars can be seen wearing masks.

Here take a look at the photos:

The 94-liners were spotted by the audience truly unwinding as the K-pop stars let their energy out on the floors. They were seen jumping and dancing along with Billie’s song at the concert and enjoying themselves to their fullest. RM also shared a story of them excitedly enjoying the concert to their hearts’ fill.

J-Hope himself made fans dance and scream during his performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago last month. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have taken a break and are currently focusing on their individual careers for a while.

