BTS: RM, Jimin Adorably Recreate Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Iconic Greeting To Help Jin Socialise

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to show their support to J-Hope at his Jack in the Box listening party. Suga couldn’t make it to the bash for he had fever. The party saw some of the biggest names in the South Korean entertainment industry come together to celebrate the release of J-Hope’s first solo album. While videos and pictures from the party had gone viral after the party wrapped, a new Bangtan Bomb offers a closer look at the bash.

The video revealed that the members were nervous before making their way to the party. While J-Hope was nervous about the reactions he’d get to his new music, Jin and Jimin were nervous about socialising with people. The duo confessed their thoughts in the dressing room and BTS leader Kim Namjoon arrived at their rescue.

The rapper helped Jin calm his nerves by teaching him the best way to greet people — the Extraordinary Attorney Woo style! A portion of the video shows Namjoon recreating the iconic greeting performed by the K-drama’s lead characters Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) and Dong Geu-rami (Joo Hyun-young) on the show. The greeting has now gone viral with several fans in South Korea and international recreating the greet on Instagram and TikTok.

RM and Jimin seem to be a fan of the show as well for they not only recreated the friendship greeting but Namjoon also gave his own twist to the lines.

In the video, “How do I say hello to celebs,” Jin asked to which Namjoon replied, “Bang to the Tan to the Jin.” Jimin joined in to add, “Dong to the Geu to the Rami,” as seen in the show. The sweet moment has left fans of Extraordinary Attorney Woo jumping with joy.

For the unversed, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is one of the most popular K-dramas in South Korea and worldwide currently. It revolves around Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), an autistic lawyer who has a photographic memory and has been taking down some of the biggest lawyers in town. The series has already aired nine episodes.

Meanwhile, at the party, a shy Jungkook joined Kim Taehyung to dance to a few songs, Namjoon was seen bonding with other guests while J-Hope expressed his gratitude to everyone who could be a part of his big day.

