BTS' RM Just Had the 'Worst Day' of 2021 and ARMYs Are Rushing to Help; Here's What Happened

South Korean band BTS might be a global sensation with loyal fans spread worldwide who always have their back, but the Grammy-nominated septet has their fair share of unfortunate days as well. Recently, group leader RM took to social media app Weverse to describe what he called his ‘worst day’ of 2021. The rapper wrote that while cleaning his computer, he mistakenly lost important files owing to a technical error. These files consisted of a year worth of his work.

His post that was originally written in Korean read, “I cleaned [my computer] incorrectly today.. so, except for the audio, I’ve lost all the files I worked on for over a year.. it’s a mental shock.. but I’ll still gather up strength.. I was close to being done.. sure.. the worst day outta this year, posting this [Weverse moment] because I’m sad."

As soon as he wrote this on the app, BTS fans or ARMYs flooded the comment section with comments trying to console Kim Namjoon. Some even posted about various ways one can recover their lost files. ARMYS took to Twitter as well to shower love on RM.

Here’s a look at what they have been tweeting.

After seeing the overwhelming response from his fans, Namjoon took to Weverse to make another post asking them not to worry. The post read, “Oh I thought you guys would worry. It’s just one song. The other tracks are safely kept by others but this had more than 60 songs that I recorded so I don’t have the courage to re-do everything… Still, I’ll let you guys hear it one day."

Recently, RM took to the platform to pen a lengthy note for ARMYS. The singer said that he has started the habit of journaling but since he did not want to pick up a pen, he is expressing his thoughts on the app.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for a series of concerts in Los Angeles in the months of November and December. The concerts are titled Permission to Dance on Stage. An online concert was streamed for fans worldwide on October 24.

