BTS: RM Recalls Jin's Last Thoughts Before Enlisting For Military, Reveals 'He Said I'll Be...'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon opened up about Jin enlisting in the military. Kim Seokjin became the first BTS member to enlist for his compulsory training earlier this month. The singer got an emotional send-off from his fellow members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Namjoon now opened up about his last conversation with Jin on the day of his enlisting.

The rapper revealed that Jin didn’t talk much but the BTS leader knew that Jin had a lot of things running in his mind. “Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first,'" RM said, speaking with KBS News 9, via Soompi.

“A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS. I also have a complex mix of feelings, but I’m calm, and I think Jin is doing well at the training center, so I’m waiting [for his return] in a calm and cool manner,” he added.

Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Jin is enlisting at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

