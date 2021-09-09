BTS' RM Responds to Indian ARMY Who Wants to Hold His Hand, Imbibe His Positivity

The South Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan enjoy popularity worldwide and for the right reasons. From performing hyper-synchronised dance moves, writing songs that resonate with every age group, producing chart-busters to defying gender norms and popularizing Asian artists in the west, the K-pop band has proven time and again that they are more than just a group of performers. Needless to say, the members consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V has a huge fan base in India as well.

Recently, the band’s leader RM or Kim Namjoon engaged with fans or ARMY as they call themselves on the social media platform Weverse and responded to two Indian fans among many others. One of the fans expressed that ever since they have known RM, they have become a better person, and called him an amazing person with extraordinary talents. They also added that they wish to hold his hand to imbibe his positive spirit.

Luckily, RM noticed the note and replied with a love emoji.

Namuuuuu I love you….♥️♥️♥️ thank you so much… pic.twitter.com/BBaEfP92hd— Ritu/Ginni‍♀️ (@ritujoshi1630) September 6, 2021

Another fan said that there are thousands of them who love him because of who he is. “Not because your an idol, but because you help us all to believe that we are perfect just how we are! As are you, you are perfect and you inspire me so much! I just wanted to thank you for never giving up, for making music, for being who you are but most of all… for being alive!" the fan added.

RM on Weverse 0906 ARMY : Dear Namjoon, …. RM : @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/69Aswbsq3K — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) September 6, 2021

RM left an emoji in the comment section once again. The members often reply to their fans and this isn’t the first time an Indian ARMY has gotten a response from BTS’ leader. Earlier, one fan had dedicated the song Humdard to him.

In one of their earlier interviews, the septet had expressed that they will plan a trip to the country once things get better.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here