CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » BTS: RM Says Flirts With Fans and Regrets 'Cringy' Lines Immediately, Fans Ask If Jungkook Taught Him
2-MIN READ

BTS: RM Says Flirts With Fans and Regrets 'Cringy' Lines Immediately, Fans Ask If Jungkook Taught Him

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 20:18 IST

Seoul

BTS leader RM flirts with fans during listening party.

BTS leader RM flirts with fans during listening party.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon showed off his flirty side during a listening party. Fans had all kinds of reactions to his new side.

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon was in a mood today while hosting a Listening Party on Station Head. The rapper spoke all things music and played songs from his newly released album Indigo. While the chat had ARMYs’ attention, it was his reactions to comments that had the fandom in splits. The fandom was taken by surprise when Namjoonie was playing the track ‘Still Life’ and suddenly went ‘Daddy yes!’ followed by a laugh.

While the fandom was still wrapping its head around the statement, Namjoon dropped another gem. “For those who don’t know, I am not a criminal. But I steal some people’s hearts sometimes," he said, leaving the whole fandom screaming.

Throughout the show, Namjoon also kept praising himself in the third person. “You know this person’s voice is really quite nice," he said at one point. “He can sing! If you don’t know, he can goddamn sing!" he said in another portion. However, the cherry on this delicious icing was when Namjoonie tried to assure the fandom that he was not drunk in the cheesiest way possible but felt that he ended up being cringe.

“Guys I’m not drunk, I’m sober," he said, before adding, “I’m not drunk. It’s 4 pm. It’s 4 PM here in Seoul. If I’m drunk, I think I’m drunk from your love," he said. The rapper instantly regretted it. “That was too cringy. I’m sorry."

RELATED NEWS

The lines had the fandom in splits. Several fans took to Twitter and poked fun at the new version of Namjoon they were getting to see.

Meanwhile, BTS fans are showering RM with love for his latest album Indigo. The album was released last week and has been on fans’ playlists since.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 06, 2022, 20:18 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 20:18 IST