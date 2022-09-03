BTS' RM Says 'It's Awkward' When Asked to Send Message to Fans at Airport: 'I Think I’m Gonna...'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon was spotted at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport on Saturday, making his way to Tokyo. The rapper looks nothing less than a ball of sunshine as he sported a yellow shirt-jacket over a white tee with a pair of black pants. The BTS member struck adorable poses for the cameras as well.

Once inside, he crossed paths with a reporter who requested him to send a message to fans. Namjoonie confessed that though it has been 10 years since he debut, he still finds it awkward. “Ah yes it’s so awkward I think I’m gonna d!e but yeah so I got a chance to go for a moment now. It’s my 10th year since my debut and it’s really awkward. I’ll go and come back safely,” he said, as translated by a fan account.

why don’t you say something to your fans

ah yes it’s so awkward I think I’m gonna d!e but yeah so I got a chance to go for a moment now. It’s my 10th year since my debut and it’s really awkward. I’ll go and come back safely pic.twitter.com/JiRe1lqhJ5 — bora (slow) (@modooborahae) September 3, 2022

Fans wished RM a safe flight. “I can’t breathe his hair HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT NAMJOON,” a fan said. “NAMJOON IS SO FREAKING HANDSOME,” another added. “Have a safe flight Namjoon. His cute black hair, his talking to those around him, smiling and making hearts for photos and fans, he stole my heart for the millionth time,” a third fan added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, earlier this week, RM featured in the song Sexy Nukim, which was a collaboration with the award-winning Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. The new track marks the first-ever collaboration of RM with Balming Tiger, who brought rapper Omega Sapien, songwriter Mudd the student, and rising producer-rapper BJ wnjn together for the latest release.

Twitter account @chartdata, which collates music charts, awards and industry news, revealed the song has already entered the global Spotify chart. “@balmingtiger and RM of @BTS_twt’s “SEXY NUKIM” debuts at #99 on the global Spotify chart with 1.161 million streams. It marks Balming Tiger’s first entry,” they tweeted.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here