BTS RM Song Still Life MV: Namjoon Takes Our Breathe Away With His Handsome Looks, Impressive Concept

BTS leader RM dropped the music video of one of his songs — Still Life — from his recently released solo album Indigo. The song, which is already an earworm for many fans, is a collaboration between Kim Namjoon and Anderson .Paak. Now, the music video has won fans over. The video is set in different locations that seemed to be digitally created.

The music video begins with Namjoon seated on a train with a notepad in his hand. Everything around him comes to a standstill when he begins to rap the song. The video features Namjoon in the best light, with not only his rap skills on full display but his good looks also stealing hearts. The video also had everyone’s attention for the smooth transitions from one location to another. ARMY was also impressed with the concept of the music video, praising Namjoon for setting a song with the theme of ‘Still Life’ on a moving train. There were also different interpretations of the song.

Fans took to Twitter and shared all their thoughts about the music video. Check out the reactions below:

the sheer GENIUS of namjoon using a moving train as a metaphor of "still life", it dissolving into an empty canvas and him falling back into his writing table… coming back to the same train and being able to distort it. he owns his own canvas and he decides what he gets to do— fawz⁷ (@agustranda) December 6, 2022

namjoon choosing the train as “life” because even when you’re sitting down, pausing your own life, it still keeps going and takes you places. life is a train we’re all on, it’s you who makes it different by proving life is better than death.— rahma⁷ (@lbtsishomel) December 6, 2022

I think this part of the Still Life MV is a reference to the audio files that Namjoon deleted by mistake a year ago. The water/coffee drops on this page in his book which says Still Life and Anderson Paak. "Shit happens in life but whats happened has happened" pic.twitter.com/QhyD3qxaPI — Intro : PERSONA ℗ ⁷ - PARODY ACC (@yeahmynameis_r) December 6, 2022

Namjoon is so hot for #StillLifeRMSTILL LIFE MV OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/3RUzb7lUQs — ²⁰⁰RM Indigo Union⁷₁₂₃ #IndigoByRM (@RMGlobalUnion) December 6, 2022

"i'm living well, unlike the way you wished for it to be huh, 94 livin' in Hannam" ㅡ 221207, Kim Namjoon 'still life' lyrics DAMN, HE'S SO HOT! pic.twitter.com/2TdZ1cZK2n — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | final defense ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) December 6, 2022

i think the blocky collage effect used in the #StillLife MV is inspired by David Hockney's photo collages called 'joiners'! He would use this effect to bring movement and life into a still image! Hockney is an artist Namjoon loves. #RM #Indigo pic.twitter.com/qscnKfdkaH— shels⁷ INDIGO (@monodays) December 6, 2022

RM previously released the album along with the music video for Wild Flower. The song received much love from the fandom.

Read all the Latest Movies News here