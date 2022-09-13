BTS: RM Waves at Paparazzi as He is Clicked at Incheon Airport for Overseas Schedule After His Birthday

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM was seen at Incheon Airport for his flight to Los Angeles, United States for an overseas schedule a day after he celebrated his 28th birthday. Bangtan fans, also known as ARMYs, took to Instagram and Twitter to wish the K-pop idol and the leader of the band a safe flight.

The idol stopped outside the airport to quickly pose for the paparazzi waiting before rushing inside. Namjoon sported a casual airport fashion look, with a grey hoodie and shorts complete with sunglasses as he waved at the cameras, flashed some hand hearts, and with a bow off he went.

He took to Instagram and shared two stories, featuring a picture clicked by the Dispatched outside the airport. RM wrote on the picture what is translated by Instagram as “Happy!” In the second Instagram story, RM shared a selfie (commonly known among Kpop fans as Selca) from inside the airplane and wrote what is translated by Instagram as “Bored….”



Celebrating his birthday on Monday, Namjoon was no exception to the ritual where BTS spends a few hours of their special day with ARMYs on VLive. Unlike last year, ARMYs were glad to see Namjoon blowing out his birthday candles safely this year and went gaga over his fellow member J-Hope spamming the live session with all his love for his leader.

On September 1, RM released his new music video in collaboration with Balming Tiger called Sexy Nukim. Known for his powerful lyrics and play on words, RM had certainly not disappointed ARMYs with this new release. ARMYs most enthusiastically showed their support and excitement for the new release by taking over social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. The BTS members are currently focusing on their solo careers after announcing taking a break from group activities during their Real Bangtan Dinner 2022, which aired on June 16 this year.

ARMYs are hopeful for some Jin and Namjoon interactions, as the oldest member of the group Kim Seokjin flew out to LA on September 11, to attend the LA fashion week. This trip also sparked speculation of Jin’s possible first solo album titled KSJ1.

