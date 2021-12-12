BTS: RM's 'Namjooning' Museum Outfit Can Cost You a Fortune, Here's Its Worth

Ever since the Bangtan Boys have created their official individual Instagram handles, they have been constantly updating ARMYs with glimpses from their lives. Group leader RM is no different as he has shared several posts that resonate with him and define him as a person. He shared pictures from his favourite places like museums, art galleries, vacation pictures and ARMYs couldn’t help but notice how all his posts are peak ‘Namjooning’. For the unversed, this term means the act of living as Kim Namjoon, which includes anything from taking a walk through parks, admiring nature, to having a good time with friends.

is he…namjooning…on instagram he’s so precious pic.twitter.com/rV5Wp6W3TE— President Namjoon⁷ (@lifegoesjoon) December 7, 2021

Fans have also taken notice of the cool and comfortable outfits that he chose for his various outings. The rapper posted a couple of photos of the view of the Glenstone Museum, and he, too, posed for a single. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a warm cardigan in the colour green, with two yellow hearts drawn on it. However, ARMYs have found out the cost of his casual swats and cardigan, and it can cost one their fortune.

The Louis Vuitton Sophisticated Tiger Cardigan costs a whopping price of Rs 1.36 lakh. Moreover, his sweats cost Rs 6.8k. His Vintage Runners, on the other hand, costs Rs 52.6K too.

Meanwhile, BTS, consisting of RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin and J-Hope announced an official extended period of break recently. This is their second break since their first in 2019. They recently concluded their Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS will return with their physical concerts in March 2022.

