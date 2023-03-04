BTS: RRR Fan Jungkook Sings Naatu Naatu, Tries Jr NTR and Ram Charan's Hook Step In Viral Video

BTS singer Jungkook grooved to the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR and it has broken the internet. The singer hosted his Weverse Live session on Thursday night and was seen streaming Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song. The Golden Maknae revealed he’s a RRR fan and seemed to know the hook step.

In videos going viral, Jungkook was seen lip-syncing to Naatu Naatu and shaking his head to match Ram and Tarak’s steps from the SS Rajamouli film. “Do you know this song? I watched the movie RRR recently, and this song from there is so fun!" he said while listening to the song.

The adorable moment had desi BTS melting, with many happily surprised that he knew RRR and the song. Jeon Jungkook also revealed that he’s watched RRR.

Jungkook listening to Nattu Nattu an Indian song and saying RRR in the cutest way ok we won at life pic.twitter.com/6S7amWdspZ— Elysia⁷ (@reniitae) March 3, 2023

jimin watched 3 idiots, knows what biryani is. jungkook watched RRR nad jammed to nattu nattu. THEY GAVE ME A REASON TO LIVE SKSJSK pic.twitter.com/yFSh4ll5ap— mel . on the street (@ksjvee) March 3, 2023

MAKNAE LINE DOING NAATU NAATU CHALLENGE WHENpic.twitter.com/KTpAJtmFDD— jungkook (@fairyprincejk) March 3, 2023

JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE HOOK PART OF NATTU NATTU JUNGKOOK KNOWS THE CHOREOGRAPHY OF NATTU NATTU pic.twitter.com/zMAKx2MX44 — FACE Beethoven ON THE STREET⁷ (@findingmybias) March 3, 2023

JUNGKOOK EVEN STOOD UP AND DANCED ON NATTU NATTU LIKE THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/hsLTuxIG8Y— `p⁷☆ JHOPE ON THE STREET OUT NOW! (@btsuniversea) March 3, 2023

The official handle of RRR also reacted to the viral video. Sharing the clip of Jungkook jamming to Naatu Naatu, the Twitter handle wrote, “JUNGKOOK….❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."

Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. While the country is praying that it wins the lone category it’s nominated in, Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards taking place in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year.

