BTS' Season's Greetings 2021 is All About Hip-hop, Jazz and Retro

The Bangtan Boys' Season's Greetings for 2021 is a funky retro throwback that will surely make you swoon over their charm all over again. With the holidays approaching, BTS travelled back in time from the groovy '60s to the hip-hop '90s for a retro-style teaser of their 2021 Season's Greetings DVD.

The one minute forty-four seconds video features each member of the group presenting their own take on the bygone era. The video opens with a vintage shot of Jin playing pool and moves on to Jungkook who twirls a yellow umbrella in the old streets of Korea. Rapper Suga is wearing baggy clothes shooting hoops totally sending off the cool dude vibes.

The style icon V is all in his classy retro look hanging out at a diner. J-hope is stunting in a typical alleyway of Korea. The group leader Rap Monster is checking out a watch shop in the street, while Jimin is channeling his inner model wearing a silk headscarf.

The annual package includes a behind the scenes DVD as well as planners for the calendar year.

Last week, the global pop stars won the Best Group, Best Song for Dynamite, Biggest Fans for BTS ARMY and Best Virtual Live for Bang Bang Con - The Live at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The ARMYs are eagerly waiting for their eighth album BE which will be releasing on November 20. In an interview to Rolling Stones, BTS said that the upcoming album is like “a page in the diary of the times we are currently living in.” The album title BE represents “being” and captures the honest thoughts and emotions the band is feeling at the moment.

Band vocalist Jin said that they have included a lot of chill and laid-back songs that anyone can enjoy, and they hope many people can find comfort through their album. He also said that the album will give them an opportunity to grow further as artists who can represent the current times through music.