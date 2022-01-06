BTS Sensation V Is Currently Swooning Over This Popular Song By Bruno Major

Currently being one of the biggest musical artists in the world right now, BTS members often share their song recommendations through social media. The septet has even curated a list of songs that they like on the music app Spotify. Recently, it’s singer V aka Kim Taehyung who introduced his fans to his new favourite song. In his recent Instagram Stories, V was seen listening to British singer-songwriter Bruno Major’s 2020 song Tapestry.

The two-part Instagram Stories featured V in a black t-shirt listening to the song as he greeted his followers with a good morning. V’s video featuring him in a bedhead look while listening to his favourite song certainly got his global community of fans swooning.

The video was shared on Twitter where fans expressed their reaction to V. Some of them described him as their “comfort person.” Another fan tweeted, “Saw this early morning too. My day has been refreshed.”

[thv] instagram stories good morning pic.twitter.com/sLimDceJyf — 윤서⁷ (@btsinthemoment) January 5, 2022

I said once in a blue moon. So I guess, this day is tweet about male idols I also like? Saw this early morning too. My day has been refreshed. https://t.co/jvzRQU528N— Maddie (@Maddiecat97) January 6, 2022

An expressive fan tweeted, “Have I mentioned that I can’t stop watching Taehyung’s Instagram story either? I’m not even exaggerating, but this was such a warm gift that gave an insane amount of butterflies! I’m so in love.”

BTS members, who are currently on an official break, made their debut on Instagram last month. The seven members: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM have been updating the fans of their day-to-day life through the social media platform.

Earlier on Thursday, Jungkook shared a video where he was seen clicking his tongue as he tried to figure out what to do. The golden maknae of BTS recorded the video in a black and white filter just like V, and was seen dressed in a jacket. The five-second video has been viewed over eight million times since it was shared a few hours ago today.

Have you checked BTS members’ latest Instagram updates?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.