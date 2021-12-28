BTS Sensation V Makes Surprise Visit to Birthday Celebrations Organised by ARMY; See Video

If you have not been living under a rock, the name BTS can’t be unfamiliar to you. Taking the musical world by storm since the last few years, the South Korean boy band group’s members are as adored as its music. And while the world awaits the countdown to the New Year, the ARMY, as BTS fans fondly call themselves, are awaiting the day prior to New Year’s Eve. December 30 happens to be the birthday of Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, one of the most popular members of the band.

While fans all over South Korea have started celebrations by hosting pop-up events, V decided to reciprocate the love and appreciation he has received from his fans. The musician, who turns 26 this year, gave his fandom a pleasant surprise by visiting one of the birthday celebrations dedicated to him and posting pictures of the same on his social media handles. He is seen reading messages, posing with displays while being warmly dressed and trying to hide his identity with a muffler. The project that he visited consisted of decorations for the singer along with a cake and the singles Inner Child, Snow Flower and Sweet Night. There was also a teddy bear placed along with the decorations.

The photos soon drove his fans crazy with the photos being shared innumerable times by the ARMY. They expressed their gratitude to V. One user wrote, “TaeTae went vbar arranged birthday projects place Seoul the place Designed exclusive showcase based on Tae’s image, showing his music, individuality and characteristics Taetae posted pic on his IG story". Another wrote, “Kim Taehyung asked where the location for the birthday projects by vbar held, after saw it on weverse and he really went to see he really appreciates and cherish his fans so much. Taetae bestest boy. We love you taehyung!” (sic)

taetae really went to see some of his birthday projects i’m so happy for him ! pic.twitter.com/LLmjOUazrI— ًac ⁷ ♡ taehyung misser () (@vminggukx) December 27, 2021

TAEHYUNG VISITED ONE OF HIS BIRTHDAY PROJECT OMG TAETAE pic.twitter.com/BYgEVLPDhl— ًac ⁷ ♡ taehyung misser () (@vminggukx) December 27, 2021

OMG…Taehyung visited his own birthday projects which was organise by Vbar and the one he was asking on weverse few days agoThe happiness teddy bear is having seeing this…I am happy he gets to know how much he is lovedTaetae is so precious pic.twitter.com/kC7Lv5O0oT — Angela♡ᵗʰᵛ| STREAM CHRISTMAS TREE|VDAY (@VbaritoneLegend) December 27, 2021

BTS, which was formed in 2013, recently announced its upcoming world tour in 2022 which will start from Seoul, South Korea.

