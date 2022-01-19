BTS: Jimin Makes A Rare Comment About His '13' Tattoo, Reveals Members Roast Him For It

BTS member Jimin has a few tattoos on his body. While most of them remain underneath his clothes, his wrist tattoo featuring the number ’13’ often makes a cameo in pictures and videos. While the ARMY has already decoded the meaning behind it — 13 is a nod to his birthday, October 13, and the inception of BTS, June 13 — Jimin recently spoke about the tattoo again and revealed his fellow BTS members tease him for it.

The singer made first commented about the tattoo during the ‘show’ video of his BTS’ Artist-Made Collection merchandise. Park Jimin designed a hoodie and a set of earrings as part of the collection. Both the hoodie and the earrings are featured in the number 13. Mochi revealed that it was a nod to the BTS debut and also gave fans a close look at his ink.

He told Jungkook, “If you look at the drawstring it says 13 at the tip. It’s my birthday. It’s also our team’s birthday. It’s also the year our team was born. The number 13 has a lot of meaning. It’s the same as the lettering on my wrist."

🐥 I'll add '13' here🐥 in block letters🐥 this (jimin's tattoo) is in block letters too🐥 members tease me about it a lot🐥 they said it looks like I received a stamp for competing in a race pic.twitter.com/dYm1Stfu6K— 베베⁷💙🐠slow (@bebe_sope) January 17, 2022

The Filter singer again mentioned the ’13’ tattoo during the ‘Making-of-Log’ for BTS’ Artist-Made Collection. He gave fans a look at the tattoo again and revealed that the members tease him for it. “My members tease me about it. They said it looks like I received a stamp for competing in a race. They were like, ‘Did you come 13th?’ or ‘Do you get that if you do 13 push-ups?'" Jimin said with a laugh. Besides the ’13’ tattoo, Mochi also has other tattoos, one on his rib cage that reads ‘Nevermind’, and one on either arm that reads ‘Forever’ and ‘Young’ respectively.

Apart from Jimin, BTS member Jungkook also has a bunch of tattoos on his body. The Still With You singer has been treating fans with glimpses of sleeve tattoos in recent months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.