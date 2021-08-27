BTS Singer Jimin Says It Was 'Painful' to Perform in Empty Stadium

With their last three singles in the English language ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 position, South Korean idol group BTS has been tasting international success. However, just like any other artist, the seven-member band also undergoes burnout and feels constant pressure as their compulsory military enlistment date nears.

The band has a staunch fan-following around the world with their fans known as the Army always having their back. However, the pandemic did halt BTS’ plans to hold a world tour and entertain their fans with their performances. Although BTS has held virtual concerts in 2020 and in June this year it celebrated its eighth year anniversary with the FESTA event.

Speaking about not being able to perform in front of a live audience, BTS vocalist, Jimin told Billboard, “It was nerve-wracking when we were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when we went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be.” The 25-year-old singer mentioned that he is aware that he should be grateful for the chance to perform at all, but it was painful to not see his fans, nonetheless.

BTS organised a live stream pay-per-view concert series Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14 to celebrate their eighth year since they made their debut as artists. It ended up selling out just like every other concert ticket. The virtual concert had gathered over 1.33 million paid viewers from across 195 countries in two days. Muster Sowoozoo earned $71 million through ticket and merchandise sales as Army showered their favourite band with love and loyalty.

Talking about their experience during the pandemic, rapper Suga said that they have not been able to perform in a year and a half, not being able to do the work that they usually did.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here