BTS Singer Jungkook to Have Cruise Ship Parade with Illumination Show

Chinese fans of BTS member Jungkook are known to launch various projects all over the world to celebrate the vocalist’s birthday. This year, for the birthday of the South Korean singer, which falls on September 1, the Chinese fans of the artist — also known as Baidu Jeon Jungkook Bar — have launched a series of international projects.

One of the projects includes a custom-themes cruise ship which will travel along the Han river in Seoul. In a tweet posted by Jungkook China last week, the fan page revealed that it will be running a Jungkook-themed cruise ship on the artist’s birthday in the capital city of South Korea. With this project, Jungkook will become the first artist to have his own custom-themed cruise ship parade with an illumination show in Seoul, according to All K Pop.

It is reported that the cruise ship will be the largest vessel allowed on the Han River with the highest passenger capacity. Besides the illumination and lighting show, it will also have a themed restaurant, birthday café and decorated exterior mentioned in the tweet posted by Jungkook China. The tweetmentioned that the cruise ship will allow free entry for the fans.

Another project that Jungkook China will be launching is an Immersive "StageLAB" Exhibition Lightbox in Manhattan, which again is the world’s first-ever for an individual artist. In their tweet, Jungkook China announced that the project will include an immersive 360-digital exhibition for the individual artist. The project has also made Jungkook China fan page the first artist fan base to offer a virtual reality (VR) experience to the fans.

2021 #Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support - Part 1 #SemperLiberIMMERSIVE "StageLAB" EXHIBITIONLightbox, Manhattan, USA 🇺🇸🗓️9.1.21 (11a-8p) World’s Firsts:* Immersive 360-digital exhibition for an individual artist* 1st Artist Fanbase to offer VR Fan Experience#정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/P8RJvRRbqD — JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) July 20, 2021

Even last year, the Baidu Jeon Jungkook Bar had launched a series of projects to celebrate the artist’s 23rd birthday. Some of the events that were organised by the Chinese fans of the artistincludedSkytyping event in New York, KTX train-wrapping in Seoul, Heundae Beach fireworks in Busan, and Supersized LED support in Milan Central Station.

