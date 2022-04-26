BTS: Snoop Dogg Shares New Details About Bangtan Boys Collab, His Reaction After Reminds Fans Of RM

Last month, Snoop Dogg surprised BTS fans, also known as the ARMYs, fandom by announcing that he is collaborating with BTS. The rapper is yet to share details about the song they are collaborating on but the fandom is already excited about the two legends coming together. While BTS is still tight-lipped about the collab, Snoop has now shared a new update.

Speaking with The Buzz, Snoop revealed that he has already recorded his share of the song and sent it across to BTS. “You gotta talk to them but…my parts are in,” he said before quickly exiting the scene. His reaction after revealing the details reminded fans of how BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon would react when he is trying to avoid revealing spoilers.

A few also joked that BigHit must be having a close watch on Snoop from behind the camera.

Snoop Dogg's "you gotta talk to them, but my parts are in" when asked about the collab, sounds oddly similar to how Joon would react to avoid spoilers and it's so funny I cannot breathe — ⁷ (@mygbebe) April 26, 2022

In March, Snoop spoke to AV Club about BTS and shared details about the collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” Snoop said.

RM eventually confirmed the collaboration on the red carpet of the Grammys which took place earlier this month.

