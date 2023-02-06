Global K-pop sensation BTS was nominated for the Grammys for the third consecutive year. But Grammys 2023 had no gramophones to give to the world famous South Korean group. The group, which didn’t attend the awards this year after making appearances at the last 3 Grammy ceremonies, had 3 nominations.

They had earned nods in the Album of the Year category (as part of Coldplay’s credited contributors for their nominated album Music of the Spheres), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“My Universe” by them and Coldplay), and Best Music Video (“Yet to Come”).

However, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. The Best Music Video award went to Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, and Album of the Year went to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

BTS was nominated for two consecutive years in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Dynamite and Butter, but they didn’t win those, causing many fans to react strongly. They BTS ARMY is not happy about the third time snub, either, although they were evidently up against strong contenders this year.

Many fans tweeted that Coldplay and BTS deserved to win.

Many fans tweeted that Coldplay and BTS deserved to win.

One fan wrote, “Grammys fail BTS because the Grammys Awards are racist no matter how much the artists were talented, relevant and their songs top charts, but if you’re not white from US you have no chance."

*Korean artists other than BTS fail to get a single nomination for many consecutive decadesBTS fails nothing, they’re the only one making history and breaking barriers in every way. Grammys’ corruption and prejudice won’t change overnight, and you’re a pathetic disgrace. https://t.co/FVCWDumqe2 pic.twitter.com/sXpbsskfdW — JUNGKOOK supremacy! (@MAINSTARJJK) February 6, 2023

Fans also pointed out that the visuals from the actual Yet To Come music video was not used while announcing the nominations.

why does this happen every single year, without fail @RecordingAcad? this isn’t from the yet to come music video that was nominated, this is from the hyundai video. why do you continuously lack research and disrespect bts and why does this not happen with other artists? pic.twitter.com/itNdQeKkRc— jaz (@mp3seoul) February 6, 2023

Band members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Suga, RM, and V all didn’t fly to Los Angeles for the ceremony this year. Jin is serving military duty right now, which explains his absence. BTS is currently on hiatus as the boys pursue solo projects and all complete their mandatory military duty in South Korea. They plan to reconvene as a group again in 2025, after all members have finished their service.

