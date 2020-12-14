BTS Star Jimin Impresses Fans with His Versatile Voice Range as He Sings Suga's Rap from Dynamite

BTS members are globally known as a multi-talented K-pop group, and in a recent award show, they proved it again. The Billboard Hot 100 artists recently attended the 2020 The Fact Music Awards (TMA). However, since the band's producer and rapper Suga is recovering from a surgery, the band had to perform without him.

Earlier, the members had always left Suga's part alone during performances, but this time vocalist Jimin stepped up to perform Suga's rap part from their hit track Dynamite. It was a pleasant surprise for the fans, given how well Jimin performed Suga's part and praised him for his vocal range. Jimin is known for his high notes and unique voice, however, he now has provided us with another voice range of his with the recent performance. The Serendipity singer can even pull off the lower register equally well.

Fans were surprised at his low notes and praised him for being a multi-range vocalist.

JIMIN BE SINGING SUGA'S PART 😭😭💗 — ᴮᴱrain⁷ | slight ia (@ggoatminam) December 12, 2020

The South Korean band took home four awards, including Artist of the Year, Worldwide Icon, Listener’s Choice and Daesang (Grand Prize). This is also BTS' third year in a row winning the Daesang at the TMA, showing their continuous power and influence.

This year, the band also created history by winning their first Grammy nomination for the best pop duo/group, along with International artists like Justin Bieber. The band also became Time Magazine's Entertainer of the Year. Defining their success even in a year like 2020, Time Magazine hailed them as "the biggest band in the world—full stop".

BTS not only created history with their first Billboard Hot 100 song Dynamite but also got their recent album BE reign the international charts. BTS has probably broken every type of record and appeared in interactive livestreams in 2020 to stay in touch with their powerful fanbase called the ARMY.