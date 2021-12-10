BTS Star Jin Begs Fans Not to Do 'Super Tuna' Challenge; ARMY Says 'Sorry, It's Too Late'

Not long after fans turned Super Tuna — the new solo song of BTS’ Jin – into a viral TikTok challenge, the senior-most member of the band confessed that he was embarrassed by it. Kim Seok-jin aka Jin of the iconic K-pop group released the energetic track on his 29th birthday on December 4. The upbeat trot song was made by the K-pop idol as an ode to his love for fishing. Alongside the song came a hilarious performance by Jin and two masked-up backup dancers. The senior-most member of BTS is seen imitating a flopping fish with the choreography.

And so if your social media feed is inundated with people’s oddly dancing fishy moves, blame it on Jin. Yes, the music video went unsurprisingly viral as fans showered love on the song because of its fun lyrics, energetic music and dance, and of course, Mr Worldwide Handsome. The ARMY responded with a ‘Super Tuna Challenge’ but soon Jin appeared on social media to say he is really embarrassed of it. The singer posted on a fan community app WeVerse saying, “No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed." He explained to his fans that he made the song for fun adding that, “If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse.”

Immediately, fans replied to the singer’s post with apologies and started trending ‘Sorry Jin’ on Twitter. Fans said that they love the challenge and cannot stop it. Filmed at Dockweiler Beach in Playa Del Rey, California, Super Tuna has inspired fan edits, several memes and a tuna challenge.

Here is what the ARMY has to say about the viral sensation:

WERE SORRY JIN BUT ITS TOO LATE🐟 pic.twitter.com/lErYmVDqRK— Embry ⁷✧⁴ (@bangtanxblink) December 5, 2021

Sorry babe, it's already on tiktok my love.— armygene (@armygene7) December 5, 2021

Sorry Jin, but we want a full version of #SUPERTUNA— RIRI x JIN (@seokjinnieannie) December 5, 2021

well then you shouldn't have created a whole ass bop song that we cant resist🙄 sorry jin we love you— VOTE TXT AND BTS ON MAMA!!!!! (@Millaa_v) December 6, 2021

Super Tuna is a trot song, a Korean music genre popular during the ’50s to ’80s. Known to be one of the oldest forms of Korean pop music, trot is known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections.

Super Tuna posted on BTS’ YouTube channel was also the no. 1 trending music video on the streaming platform worldwide for two days in a row.

