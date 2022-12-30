BTS Star Jin Ranks Fourth Among 11 Asian Icons Who Shaped 2022

Global K-pop band BTS has a habit of smashing world records and making headlines. The group's oldest member, Kim Seokjin, popularly known by his stage name Jin, can proudly say 2022 was his year. The list of the 11 Asian Icons that shaped 2022, shared by South China Morning Post, is good enough proof. The vocalist of BTS has made it to number four, making him the highest Korean celebrity on the list.

AllKpop also reported that Jin has constantly made it to the Top 2 to Top 5 of the 'Most mentioned celebrities' list by NetBase Quid. He also ranked number 10 in the most searched topics in South Korea and has the highest debut for a K-pop solo song on the Billboard Hot100.

Jin has also become the most successful K-pop soloist in Japan, as well as made headlines for being the VIP guest at the Coldplay concert in Argentina back in October. The Astronaut, the song he performed at the Argentina concert was a huge hit in itself. It made the BTS member achieve the title of the highest Korean soloist on the 'Best songs of 2022' list by Rolling Stone. The track went on to become the best K-pop song of the year in Teen Vogue. Billboard also ranked it at number 14 in the Best K-pop songs of 2022 list.

However, if there is one news surrounding Jin that broke the internet like never before, it was his 18-month enlistment in the South Korean army for his mandatory military service. ARMYs around the world promised to wait for their idol to return after he enlisted on December 13. After years of anticipation, the megapopular boy band has decided to fulfill their duty.

The other name on the list published by South China Morning Post is, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh making it to the top. Following her was the Vietnam-born, American actor Ke Huy Quan, and Chinese Freestyle skater Eileen Gu. Right after Jin, K-pop girl group Blackpink made it to number 5, followed by Squid Game's famed HoYeon Jung, British-Japanese actor Will Sharpe, and South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon. The final three names were Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu, Japan’s World Cup team, and South Korea’s World Cup team.

