BTS Star Suga Updates Fans Post Shoulder Surgery: Can't Raise My Arm to 90 degrees Yet

Nearly two months after undergoing a shoulder surgery, BTS band member Suga is yet to recover fully. The rapper held a V Live broadcast on December 28 where he talked about the rehabilitation process after his shoulder surgery in November.

The rapper has been away from the spotlight as he recovers from the surgery. He revealed that he cannot use his left arm yet.

"I see your messages here and there.. you don't have to worry. It's just upsetting, right? I just can't use my left arm. I can't even hold stuff properly. Rock-paper-scissors was possible from just the day after the surgery *laugh*," Twitter handle @BTStranslation_ translated his statement.

"I can't raise my arm to 90 degrees yet. It feels like it's not my arm, like it's the arm of an infant. Since it doesn’t move well it does hurt a bit. I heard it will take about six months [to recover]," he added.

He then shared his thoughts on whether or not he will be able to attend Big Hit Labels' year-end concert, 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE. "Since my recovery is going well, I'll probably attend," he revealed.

Suga also revealed that fellow band member Jimin called him soon after he was done with the surgery. As the rapper digressed from the topic, the audio revealed that BTS member V had gatecrashed the chat.

V aka Taehyung informed the rapper that he had just returned from his workout session. "Ah, you're back after working out? Stop flexing your arms," Suga said, as translated by fan.