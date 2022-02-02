BTS Star V Drops Priceless Selfie With Jimin After His Surgery; J-Hope Says 'I Love You'

There’s absolutely no doubt that BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is one of the most loved k-pop singers. He enjoys a massive fan following, just like his fellow group members, and is loved by AMRY across the world. Once again, V is winning hearts as he took to the social media platform Weverse and dropped a couple of throwback pictures with his ‘beloved family’.

In the first picture, Tae Tae can be seen taking a selfie with Jimin. In another picture, the singer can be seen posing with his fellow group members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Dressed in suits, BTS boys look absolutely charming in the pictures. “My beloved family," V wrote while sharing the clicks. J-Hope was quick to shower love and comment, “I love you bro".

For the unversed, these pictures are from last years’ The American Awards during which the K-pop group also won the artist of the year award.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, BTS member Jimin was tested positive for coronavirus. Big Hit Music agency issued a statement and also revealed that the singer went through surgery. “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mildly sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31,” the statement read.

On the work front, BTS member will be holding their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf - South Korea.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.