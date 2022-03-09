BTS Suga Birthday: When Min Yoongi Hilariously Exposed Bang Si-Hyuk aka Hitman Bang; Watch

BTS member Suga turned 29 (30 according to Korean traditions) On March 9. He is one of the main rappers of BTS and was the second member to join the Korean band after RM. BTS debuted in the year 2013, and the name of the band stands for Bangtan Boys. In their initial days, the band appeared in Rookie King: Channel Bangtan, which is a variety TV show where Suga once exposed Bang Si-Hyuk, who is the former CEO of HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment).

The success of the band partially belongs to Bang Si-Hyuk, as he always encouraged the band members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, to work hard and perform better. Bang Si-Hyuk stepped down from HYBE's CEO position last year.

Suga recalls the time when he was to join the group and how Bang Si-Hyuk convinced him. In a video from the show, Suga is seen standing on a higher stage while the others are watching him from a distance. Suga exposes Bang Si-Hyuk by saying, “It's been three years already since I joined this company. Someone told a big lie to me three years ago." As Suga says this everyone exclaims who this person is, and Suga shouts “Bang PD (Bang Si-Hyuk)."

Bang Si-Hyuk laughs out loud in embarrassment. Suga continues, “Three years ago, Bang PD told me, 'Suga, you'll be in a group like 1TYM. You won't need choreography. Just do some moves. Bang PD told me all I needed to do was rap."

As he says this, everyone starts laughing as Suga acts he is in great pain. The rapper adds, “Three years have passed. Our choreography is the hardest among all the performances on TV. Honestly, I wanted to join 1TYM. Three years ago, you tricked me before signing the contract. Bang PD, you were so bad."

Bang Si-Hyuk who was laughing, took the mic and replied to Suga in sarcasm, “I think you should do more dance practice." Bang Si-Hyuk says to BTS choreographer, Son Sung-deuk “Make them all practice a lot." At last, Suga gives up and says “I'll do my best."

Suga held a live session before his birthday and cut a cake with the words 'Happy Suga Day' written on it.

